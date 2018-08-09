Milone (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals fell 8-3 to the Braves, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings while striking out four.

At least the southpaw gave the Nats some innings to help an overtaxed bullpen. Milone's 19:0 K:BB in 18 innings since joining Washington is extremely impressive, but his susceptibility to the long ball has now saddled him with a 5.50 ERA. He'll look for a better result Monday in St. Louis.