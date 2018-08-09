Nationals' Tommy Milone: Bludgeoned by Braves
Milone (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals fell 8-3 to the Braves, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings while striking out four.
At least the southpaw gave the Nats some innings to help an overtaxed bullpen. Milone's 19:0 K:BB in 18 innings since joining Washington is extremely impressive, but his susceptibility to the long ball has now saddled him with a 5.50 ERA. He'll look for a better result Monday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Fans seven in first victory•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Picking up another start•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Strikes out six•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Will pick up spot start•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Reassigned to minors camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...