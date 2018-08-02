Nationals' Tommy Milone: Fans seven in first victory
Milone (1-0) surrendered one run on three hits while striking out nine across seven innings as he secured the win Monday over the Mets.
In Milone's second start of the 2018 campaign, he gave up just a solo homer in the fifth inning prior to exiting with 97 pitches (69 strikes). He's allowed four runs through 12 innings with 15 punchouts since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. Milone's spot in the starting rotation will likely depend upon the status of Stephen Strasburg (neck) and Erick Fedde (shoulder), who remain on the 10-day disabled list.
