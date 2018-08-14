Nationals' Tommy Milone: Knocked around in no-decision
Milone allowed two runs on 10 hits and one walk across 4.1 innings Monday in a no-decision against the Cardinals. He recorded one strikeout.
Milone allowed a constant stream of baserunners on the evening, but he was able to work out of jams to mitigate the damage. He allowed a run on three hits on a hit batsman in the first inning and another on two hits and a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Milone also came back out for the fifth, but he loaded the bases with one out and was fortunate to see the bullpen put out the fire. The veteran has now allowed 10 hits in back-to-back starts, conceding a total of nine earned runs across just 10.1 innings in that span. He'll look to get back on track in a more favorable matchup with the Marlins this weekend.
