Milone (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

He missed the final weeks of the 2017 season with a bone spur in his left elbow, but should be ready to compete for a roster spot this spring. The veteran southpaw, who turns 31 in February, has made 20 MLB starts over the past two seasons, primarily due to desperation on the part of the Twins, Brewers and Mets. He hasn't posted an ERA under 5.50 since 2015, and figures to try to earn a swing man or long reliever role.