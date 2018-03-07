Nationals' Tommy Milone: Leaves team following birth of child
Milone left the Nationals and will be away from the team for the next few days following the birth of his child, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
After Milone takes some time to be with his expanding family, expect him to report back to spring training next week. Though the Nationals haven't settled on a No. 5 starter to open the season, the role is A.J. Cole's to lose and Milone doesn't seem to be a factor in the competition. Should he accept a minor-league assignment once camp concludes, Milone would likely serve as rotation depth for the Nationals at Triple-A Syracuse.
