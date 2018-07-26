Milone was called up from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Thursday's start against Miami, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Milone's contract was purchased from the minors in order to make a spot start in the place of Stephen Strasburg (neck). In a corresponding move, Jose Marmolejos was designated for assignment and sent off the 40-man roster. Milone previously appeared in 17 games (eight starts) split between the Brewers and Mets last season, logging a 7.63 ERA and 1.63 WHIP.