Milone (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and had his contract reassigned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals activated Erick Fedde and Joe Ross from the 60-day disabled list, so they needed space on the 40-man roster, and Milone obviously doesn't fit into the team's long-term plans. He logged MLB ERAs of 5.71, 7.63 and 5.81 in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively, so his days in the big leagues may be coming to a close.