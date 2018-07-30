Nationals' Tommy Milone: Picking up another start
Milone will remain in the Nationals rotation for at least one more turn and will make his next start Tuesday against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Milone was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse and gave up three runs over five innings Thursday against the Marlins in his season debut with the Nationals. While the results weren't remarkable, he fared well enough to earn another outing with Stephen Strasburg (neck) still on the mend. Strasburg was expected to resume throwing Sunday and could be ready to rejoin the rotation as soon as next week, which would likely spell an end to Milone's time as a starter.
