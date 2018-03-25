Milone was reassigned to the Nationals' minor-league camp Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Milone, who was attending camp as a non-roster invitee, wasn't a serious candidate for the final spot in the Nationals' rotation, which ultimately fell to A.J. Cole. The lefty will likely open the campaign with Triple-A Syracuse as a depth starter or long man out of the bullpen.

