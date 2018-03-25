Nationals' Tommy Milone: Reassigned to minors camp
Milone was reassigned to the Nationals' minor-league camp Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Milone, who was attending camp as a non-roster invitee, wasn't a serious candidate for the final spot in the Nationals' rotation, which ultimately fell to A.J. Cole. The lefty will likely open the campaign with Triple-A Syracuse as a depth starter or long man out of the bullpen.
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Stumbles against Astros on Thursday
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Will pitch Saturday
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Leaves team following birth of child
Nationals' Tommy Milone: To start Friday's game
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Lands minors deal with Nationals
Tommy Milone: Elects free agency
