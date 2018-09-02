Nationals' Tommy Milone: Spins two scoreless rehab frames
Milone (shoulder) threw two scoreless innings for Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The start was cut short by weather issues.
The southpaw might need one more outing before returning to the Nationals. Milone might have a shot at another start this year after the club traded Gio Gonzalez to the Brewers, but he'll likely wind up in the bullpen instead.
More News
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Sent to disabled list•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Scratched from Saturday's start•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Bludgeoned by Braves•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Fans seven in first victory•
-
Nationals' Tommy Milone: Picking up another start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...