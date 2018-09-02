Milone (shoulder) threw two scoreless innings for Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The start was cut short by weather issues.

The southpaw might need one more outing before returning to the Nationals. Milone might have a shot at another start this year after the club traded Gio Gonzalez to the Brewers, but he'll likely wind up in the bullpen instead.