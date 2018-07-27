Milone allowed three earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out six across five innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Milone made his first appearance of the season at the major-league level and limited damage by not allowing a home run or a walk. He managed to scatter eight hits -- including three extra-base hits -- and stranded three runners in scoring position. Even if injuries to Erick Fedde (shoulder) and Stephen Strasburg (neck) keep a rotation spot open for Milone, he has struggled extensively across the last two seasons which makes it unlikely that he will be fantasy relevant in most formats.