Nationals' Tommy Milone: Stumbles against Astros on Thursday
Milone allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over two innings while striking out two in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
The runs were the first he'd given up this spring, and the veteran lefty now has a 9:3 K:BB through 10 innings this spring. Milone still remains a long shot to break camp with Washington, but his solid performance in camp could get him a look from a team in more dire need of rotation help, or an early-season callup if he sticks around in the Nats' organization to begin the season.
