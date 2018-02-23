Nationals' Tommy Milone: To start Friday's game
Milone (elbow) will take the bump for the club's Grapefruit League opener against Houston on Friday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.
Milone dealt with elbow soreness over the final week of the 2017 season and was officially diagnosed with a bone spur in late September, though he appears to be fully healthy heading into this year. The 31-year-old split time between Milwaukee and the Mets last season, posting a 7.63 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 48.1 innings. He will be competing to earn a roster spot this spring.
