Nationals' Tommy Milone: Will pick up spot start
The Nationals will promote Milone from Triple-A Syracuse to start Thursday's game against the Marlins, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Stephen Strasburg had been slated to take the hill Thursday for his second start since returning from the 10-day disabled list last weekend, but the Nationals ended up moving him back to the DL on Wednesday with an unspecified setback. If Strasburg is forced to miss the minimum 10 days, Milone would likely one line up for one turn in the Washington rotation, as a July 30 off day would allow the team to temporarily get by with a four-man rotation after the lefty makes his spot start. Milone has posted a 4.19 ERA and 113:24 K:BB in 109.2 innings with Syracuse on the campaign.
