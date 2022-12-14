Romero and the Nationals agreed Wednesday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Romero will get a chance at cracking the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen after striking a deal with the team Wednesday. The 24-year-old appeared in four games last season with the Rays and Nationals, surrendering 10 runs over 8.1 innings in those outings. Considering his age and Washington's lack of elite arm talent, Romero has a solid shot at making the major-league roster.