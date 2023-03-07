The Nationals reassigned Romero to minor-league camp Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The 25-year-old right-hander is expected to report to Triple-A Rochester, where he'll likely continue his development as a starter or multi-inning reliever. Romero reached the big leagues for the first time in 2022 but struggled mightily, as he turned in a 10.80 ERA and 2.40 WHIP while giving up a whopping seven home runs and issuing nine walks in just 8.1 innings between stops with the Rays and Nationals.
