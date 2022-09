Romero was called up to serve as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Nationals in late August and will now receive a look in the majors. Romero has served as both a starter and reliever this season and could provide length for Washington in the doubleheader.