Romero will start Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday against the Phillies after Friday's night game was postponed, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Friday's night game was postponed due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Romero has a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB in 17 innings at Triple-A in September. He has not thrown five or more innings in an outing since throwing 5.1 innings Sept. 16.