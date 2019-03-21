Nationals' Tony Sipp: Could be ready for Opening Day
Sipp could be ready for Opening Day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sipp, who signed with the Nationals in mid-March, is slightly behind other pitchers, though he may still have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season. The southpaw felt good after a 15-pitch bullpen session Thursday, and he's expected to pitch in a minor-league game over the weekend. Once Sipp is ready to go, he'll likely be deployed as a lefty specialist.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer plus spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...