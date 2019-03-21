Sipp could be ready for Opening Day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Sipp, who signed with the Nationals in mid-March, is slightly behind other pitchers, though he may still have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season. The southpaw felt good after a 15-pitch bullpen session Thursday, and he's expected to pitch in a minor-league game over the weekend. Once Sipp is ready to go, he'll likely be deployed as a lefty specialist.

