Sipp gave up a hit and walked two in two-thirds of an inning but didn't allow a run during Monday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

The southpaw was able to escape a jam of his own making that also featured a throwing error on a pickoff attempt and a wild pitch. Sipp has now delivered nine straight scoreless appearances, although only two of them lasted a full inning. His 6.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP are big improvements over the marks he had a couple of weeks ago, and his six holds leads the Nats bullpen.