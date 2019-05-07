Nationals' Tony Sipp: Escapes jam in loss
Sipp gave up a hit and walked two in two-thirds of an inning but didn't allow a run during Monday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.
The southpaw was able to escape a jam of his own making that also featured a throwing error on a pickoff attempt and a wild pitch. Sipp has now delivered nine straight scoreless appearances, although only two of them lasted a full inning. His 6.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP are big improvements over the marks he had a couple of weeks ago, and his six holds leads the Nats bullpen.
More News
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Returns to action Friday•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Dealing with shoulder stiffness•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Notches third hold•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Set for live BP on Saturday•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Could be ready for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Signs on with Washington•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...