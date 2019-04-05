Nationals' Tony Sipp: Notches third hold
Sipp struck out the only batter he faced in Thursday's win over the Mets to record his third hold of the season.
The veteran lefty has had some struggles in the early going along with the rest of the Nats' bullpen, posting a 13.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP through two innings spread over four appearances, but his 3:1 K:BB is solid. Sipp is settling in as the top LOOGY at manager Dave Martinez's disposal, and in a division that includes Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman and Robinson Cano -- his strikeout victim Thursday -- that could lead to frequent usage. Sipp's career high in holds is 24, set back in 2011 with Cleveland, but he could approach that number again with Washington.
