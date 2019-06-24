Nationals' Tony Sipp: Pitching better of late
Sipp has a 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 15.1 innings over 27 appearances this season, collecting one win and seven holds.
The veteran LOOGY doesn't have great numbers, but he's overcome a shaky start to 2019. Sipp has been charged with runs in only two of his last 19 games, but the stretch has had a minimal impact on his ratios as 14 of those appearances lasted less than an inning. The role also limits his fantasy value, but he'll continue to fill a key late-inning role in the Nats bullpen.
