Sipp (shoulder) allowed two runs on two hits over one-third of an inning during Friday's loss to the Pirates.

Sipp exited Wednesday's game with left shoulder stiffness but was apparently good to go after the off day Thursday. The 35-year-old threw a complete inning during his first outing of the season, but has recorded one or zero outs in each of his last seven outings.

