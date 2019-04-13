Nationals' Tony Sipp: Returns to action Friday
Sipp (shoulder) allowed two runs on two hits over one-third of an inning during Friday's loss to the Pirates.
Sipp exited Wednesday's game with left shoulder stiffness but was apparently good to go after the off day Thursday. The 35-year-old threw a complete inning during his first outing of the season, but has recorded one or zero outs in each of his last seven outings.
More News
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Dealing with shoulder stiffness•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Notches third hold•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Set for live BP on Saturday•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Could be ready for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Tony Sipp: Signs on with Washington•
-
Astros' Tony Sipp: Gets big outs before walk-off loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...