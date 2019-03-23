Nationals' Tony Sipp: Set for live BP on Saturday
Sipp will throw another live batting practice session Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw faced live hitters for the first time this spring Thursday and felt good, and while Sipp probably doesn't have enough time left on the Grapefruit League calendar to see any actual game action, he's still confident he'll be ready for Opening Day. "Every batter counts," Sipp said prior to Friday night's game against the Marlins. "And I've been around enough where I'm not going off the type of caliber of the hitter. I can look at my stuff and how it plays. ... It's not so much who I am facing, but it's being fair with myself, and seeing if I have the same stuff that I'm used to to start the season with." He's expected to fill a LOOGY role in the Nats' bullpen this season.
