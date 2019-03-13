Sipp agreed to a contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post, Sipp's contract is a one-year, major-league deal that includes a mutual option for 2020.

One of the more accomplished lefty specialists in baseball since reaching the majors in 2009, Sipp is coming off a stellar season in Houston in which he posted a 1.86 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 38.2 innings and held same-handed hitters to a .191 average. Though he's been on the open market all spring, Sipp won't need much time to build his arm up ahead of Opening Day. As has been the case for Sipp in the past, expect the Nationals to deploy him almost exclusively versus lefties.