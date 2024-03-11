The Nationals reassigned Blankenhorn to minor-league camp Monday.

After slugging 23 home runs and getting on base at a .360 clip with Triple-A Rochester last season, Blankenhorn earned a cup of coffee with the Nationals in September. He proceeded to slash a middling .161/.297/.258 in 37 plate appearances for the big club before being shut down for the final two weeks of the campaign with plantar fasciitis. The Nationals outrighted Blankenhorn off the 40-man roster over the winter, only for the 27-year-old to rejoin the organization on a minor-league deal. Though he attended spring training as a non-roster invitee, Blankenhorn never looked like a serious threat to make the Opening Day roster and will now head back to Rochester.