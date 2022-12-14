Blankenhorn and the Nationals agreed Wednesday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Blankenhorn has seen limited action in the big leagues over the past three seasons, logging 31 combined plate appearances between stops with the Twins and Mets. The 26-year-old corner infielder spent the majority of the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Syracuse, where he slashed .267/.342/.465 with 15 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 91 games.