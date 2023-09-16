Blankenhorn will be cMark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com for Friday's game against the Brewers.

Prior to Saturday's game, Blankenhorn had started against every righty the Nationals had faced in September while sitting against all but one lefty, but his off day here comes against righty Corbin Burnes. Blankenhorn's .555 OPS through 10 games this season certainly doesn't make much of a case for a large role down the stretch, though he could continue to see the field on a regular basis due to Washington's lack of reliable alternatives. Jake Alu will be the left fielder Saturday.