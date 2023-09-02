Blankenhorn went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

The 27-year-old, who had just been called up earlier in the day as part of September roster expansion, took Eury Perez deep in the third inning for his first big-league homer in 2023 and just the second of his career. Blankenhorn slashed .262/.360/.517 at Triple-A Rochester this year with 23 homers in 108 games, but he's unlikely to see consistent playing time down the stretch as the Nats focus on evaluating players who are more likely to be part of the team's future.