The Nationals will select Blankenhorn's contract Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Blankenhorn joined the Nationals on a minor-league deal in December, and he has spent the entire season with Triple-A Rochester. He's played well at the level as a 26-year-old, maintaining a 116 wRC+ across 452 plate appearances. He'll likely have to settle for a reserve role in the majors as a first baseman and corner outfielder.
More News
-
Nationals' Travis Blankenhorn: Gets opportunity with Nats•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Designated for assignment•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Contract selected, starting Friday•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Cast off 40-man roster•