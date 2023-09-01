The Nationals will select Blankenhorn's contract Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Blankenhorn joined the Nationals on a minor-league deal in December, and he has spent the entire season with Triple-A Rochester. He's played well at the level as a 26-year-old, maintaining a 116 wRC+ across 452 plate appearances. He'll likely have to settle for a reserve role in the majors as a first baseman and corner outfielder.