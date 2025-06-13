Nationals' Travis Sykora: Fans 10 for Wilmington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sykora dazzled for High-A Wilmington on Thursday, striking out 10 without walking a batter over five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.
The Nationals' top pitching prospect sat through a brief rain delay before the game began, but Sykora didn't bat an eye -- he struck out the side in the first inning and didn't allow a baserunner to get past second base over 79 pitches (55 strikes) before leaving the mound. The 21-year-old righty sports a 1.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and stunning 32:2 K:BB over 18 innings since his promotion to High-A, and Washington may have little choice but to bump him up another level to Double-A in the near future just to try and find a challenge for him.
