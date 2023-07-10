The Nationals have selected Sykora with the 71st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-6 prep righty from Texas, Sykora has an oddly compact delivery for such a tall, gangly pitcher, but he is still able to generate triple-digit velocity while sitting in the upper-90s with his fastball. There might be even more velocity to coax out with professional instruction and strength and conditioning training. His slider and changeup, which both sit in the mid-80s, are quality offerings and he throws enough strikes to start.