Nationals' Travis Sykora: In midst of throwing progression

Sykora (elbow) began a throwing progression at the Nationals' complex in Florida earlier this month and is on schedule in his recovery from the UCL reconstruction surgery he underwent last August, MLB.com reports.

Sykora isn't in line to pitch with an affiliate at any point in 2026, but if he steers clear of any setbacks during his throwing progression and resumes facing hitters by the end of the season, Washington could let him get some innings in during the Arizona Fall League. Regarded as one of the Nationals' top prospects, the 22-year-old righty should head into spring training next February with few restrictions, if any. He could make his MLB debut later next summer if he's able to regain his pre-surgery velocity and command.