Sykora was lifted after one inning in his most recent start Saturday for Double-A Harrisburg due to an unspecified injury, but he's not expected to miss extended time, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

One of the top prospects in all of baseball, Sykora has made two starts for Harrisburg after he was promoted from High-A Wilmington in late June. Sykora struck out three of the four batters he faced in the first inning of Saturday's outing, but he was mysteriously pulled from the contest ahead of the second inning, with Harrisburg providing no explanation for his early exit. While details on the nature of Sykora's injury are still scarce, the 21-year-old right-hander doesn't appear to be dealing with anything overly concerning. That said, Sykora could miss out on a few starts, and the injury seems likely to keep him from pitching in the All-Star Futures Game this Saturday.