The Nationals announced Tuesday that Sykora was diagnosed with lower right triceps soreness and will be shut down for 2-to-3 weeks before throwing again, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Any arm issue is worrying for the 21-year-old pitching prospect, but the Nationals don't view Sykora's injury as a major concern. The triceps issue will keep Sykora from pitching in the All-Star Futures Game this weekend, however, and he appears unlikely to return to action for Double-A Harrisburg until at least early August. Across four different levels this season, Sykora has compiled a 1.91 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 74:17 K:BB through just 42.1 innings.