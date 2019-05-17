Nationals' Trea Turner: Activated off injured list

Turner (finger) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

Turner had a two-game rehab stint at High-A Potomac earlier in the week, clearing the way for his return after missing the last six weeks with a fractured finger. The 25-year-old played in only four games before suffering the injury on a hit by pitch, and will slot into the leadoff spot in his first game back with the Nationals, per Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.

More News
Our Latest Stories