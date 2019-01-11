Nationals' Trea Turner: Agrees to deal with Nationals

Turner and the Nationals avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.725 million deal Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Turner appeared in all 162 games for Washington last season, hitting a career-high 19 homers while swiping 43 bags. He'll be the Nationals' everyday shortstop again this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories