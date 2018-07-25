Nationals' Trea Turner: Back in lineup Wednesday
Turner will bat seventh and start at shortstop Wednesday against the Brewers, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Turner was left out of Tuesday's starting lineup after failing to run to first base following a bunt attempt during Monday's game. He did enter the game as a pinch runner, but got caught stealing after breaking for second base a little too early. Across 100 games this year, he's hitting .263/.338/.401 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Benched as expected Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: To be held out Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Plates two runs•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Rare day off Friday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Leads comeback effort with eight RBI•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Collects three hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...