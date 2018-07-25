Nationals' Trea Turner: Back in lineup Wednesday

Turner will bat seventh and start at shortstop Wednesday against the Brewers, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Turner was left out of Tuesday's starting lineup after failing to run to first base following a bunt attempt during Monday's game. He did enter the game as a pinch runner, but got caught stealing after breaking for second base a little too early. Across 100 games this year, he's hitting .263/.338/.401 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI and 22 stolen bases.