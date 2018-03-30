Nationals' Trea Turner: Batting sixth on Opening Day
Turner is batting sixth and playing shortstop in Friday's game against the Reds.
It's something of a surprise to see Turner moved down the order, as he hit exclusively first or second for the Nationals last season. He has prototypical leadoff man speed, though that trait has been decreasing in importance recently compared to on-base ability. Turner is respectable in that regard, with a .348 career on-base percentage, but Friday's leadoff man Adam Eaton and number two hitter Anthony Rendon both have .358 career figures. New Nationals manager Dave Martinez could be using that to drive his decision. It remains to be seen whether Turner will remain in the sixth spot or if this lineup is simply a one-off. If he sticks at sixth, it would drive down his run-scoring potential and his total plate appearances, which could leave him with fewer chances to steal bases.
