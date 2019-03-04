Nationals' Trea Turner: Big day from leadoff spot

Turner went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI, a walk, a run scored and his first stolen base of the spring Sunday against the Astros.

Hitting at the top of the order, Turner hit a ground-rule double in the third inning to plate a run, and he drove in a pair in the fourth on a single to left field. The 25-year-old shortstop is 3-for-11 with three RBI, a stolen base and four runs scored so far this spring.