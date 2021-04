Turner went 2-for-7 with a two-run home run and a double during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Braves.

The 27-year-old did all his damage during the Game 1 loss and went deep off Max Fried during the first inning to put Washington on the board. Turner is 3-for-11 with two home runs, one double and four RBI through the first three games of the season.