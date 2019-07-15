Nationals' Trea Turner: Collects 22nd RBI

Turner went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

Turner tied the ballgame in the seventh inning with an RBI single to right field, but it was the Phillies who would come away with a victory in the series finale. He's now collected a base knock in five of his last six matchups, and he's slashing .280/.336/.471 with seven homers and 22 RBI over 53 contests this year.