Turner went 4-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Turner delivered his second four-hit performance of the season and had his first extra-base knock since June 5. The 27-year-old has a .308/.352/.473 slash line with 10 homers, 31 RBI, 34 runs and 13 stolen bases through 64 games in 2021.