Nationals' Trea Turner: Collects three hits in loss

Turner went 3-for-6 with a run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Turner also went 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts on the day, bringing him to 22-for-26 in 2018. The 25-year-old shortstop in slashing .274/.357/.412 with nine long balls in 328 at-bats. He's nearing his 2017 total of 412 at-bats, but he still has a long way to go to reach his career-high 46 stolen bases.

