Nationals' Trea Turner: Expected to bat in two hole in 2018

Nationals manager Dave Martinez plans to use Turner as the No. 2 hitter in the Washington lineup in 2018, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Turner handled leadoff duties for most of 2017 after Adam Eaton (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late April, with the 24-year-old parlaying the favorable lineup slotting into 75 runs and 46 stolen bases. Though a healthy Eaton is set to reclaim the table-setting role during the upcoming season, Turner shouldn't lose out on any run-scoring opportunities while batting directly in front of 2015 National League MVP Bryce Harper in most games. It's less certain if Turner will remain as active of a basestealer upon moving down a spot in the order, though for what it's worth, Martinez said that the shortstop will have "free rein" on the bases, according to Collier. "I told [Turner], 'If you hit second, leadoff, wherever you hit in the lineup, it doesn't change anything,'" Martinez said. "I want him to be aggressive on the bases, and he knows that."