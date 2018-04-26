Nationals' Trea Turner: Five hits in Wednesday's rout

Turner went 5-for-6 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 15-2 rout of the Giants.

He now has four multi-hit performances in his last eight games, pushing his slash line on the season up to .267/.362/.366. Turner's 10 steals in 10 attempts have been driving his fantasy value so far, but Wednesday's big performance could be a sign his bat is about to catch fire as well.