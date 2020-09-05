Turner went 3-for-9 with a solo home run and a stolen base across both games of Friday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

After going 2-for-4 with a steal during a loss in the matinee, Turner took Will Smith deep in the sixth inning of the nightcap to put the Nats ahead for good in an eventual 10-9 win. The shortstop remains one of the hottest hitters in the league -- over his last 26 games, Turner is slashing .427/.471/.755 with eight homers, four steals, 20 RBI and 28 runs.