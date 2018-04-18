Nationals' Trea Turner: Has three-hit night
Turner went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Turner's first double came off of Mets starter Zack Wheeler in the first, and the second he hit off of reliever Gerson Bautista in the ninth. The multihit showing brings Turner's season average up to .250, and the stolen base brings his total to eight (in eight attempts). The young shortstop has played in all 18 games for the Nationals, and his newfound ability to take walks (15 walks already this year) makes his value as a base-stealer and run-scorer even more intriguing.
