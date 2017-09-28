Nationals' Trea Turner: Heads to bench Thursday
Turner is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Turner is hitting a healthy .292/.364/.538 with nine stolen bases and four homers in 106 at-bats since returning from the disabled list, but he'll get the day off after starting 27 of the last 28 games. It will likely be his last breather of the season. In his place, Wilmer Difo will start at shortstop and hit leadoff.
