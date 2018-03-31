Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits solo homer
Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored Saturday against the Reds.
Turner contributed to the Nationals' 13-7 rout with a solo shot off Luis Castillo to lead off the fourth inning. He batted sixth for the second straight game, which could cut into his plate appearance total, though he came to the plate five times in this high-scoring affair and reached base three times.
